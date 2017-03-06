Football et hockey sur glace rythment la semaine. Le programme.
Mardi
Hockey sur glace: Davos – Lausanne 1/4 Playoffs LNA, acte II, 19h45, Teleclub
Hockey sur glace: Genève – Zoug 1/4 Playoffs LNA, acte II, 20h15, RTS 2
Football: Naples – Real Madrid 1/8 Retour Ligue Ligue des Champions, 20h45, RSI 2
Football: Arsenal – Bayern 1/8 Retour Ligue Ligue des Champions, 20h45
Mercredi
Football: Barça – PSG 1/8 Retour Ligue Ligue des Champions, 20h45, RTS 2
Football: Dortmund – Benfica 1/8 Retour Ligue Ligue des Champions, 20h45
Jeudi
Hockey sur glace: Lausanne – Davos 1/4 Playoffs LNA, acte III, 19h45, Teleclub
Hockey sur glace: Zoug – Genève 1/4 Playoffs LNA, acte III, 19h45, Teleclub
Football: Lyon – Roma 1/8 Aller Europa League, 21h05, rtssport.ch
Samedi
Hockey sur glace: Davos – Lausanne 1/4 Playoffs LNA, acte IV, 19h45, Teleclub
Hockey sur glace: Genève – Zoug 1/4 Playoffs LNA, acte IV, 19h45, Teleclub
Football: Schaffhouse – Le Mont 24ème journée Challenge League, 19h
Dimanche
Football: Lausanne – YB 24ème journée Super League, 13h45, Teleclub
Football: Servette – Wil 24ème journée Challenge League, 15h