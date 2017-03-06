Football et hockey sur glace rythment la semaine. Le programme.

Mardi

Hockey sur glace: Davos – Lausanne   1/4 Playoffs LNA, acte II, 19h45, Teleclub

Hockey sur glace: Genève – Zoug   1/4 Playoffs LNA, acte II, 20h15, RTS 2

Football: Naples – Real Madrid   1/8 Retour Ligue Ligue des Champions, 20h45, RSI 2

Football: Arsenal – Bayern  1/8 Retour Ligue Ligue des Champions, 20h45

Mercredi

Football: Barça – PSG   1/8 Retour Ligue Ligue des Champions, 20h45, RTS 2

Football: Dortmund – Benfica   1/8 Retour Ligue Ligue des Champions, 20h45

Jeudi 

Hockey sur glace: Lausanne – Davos   1/4 Playoffs LNA, acte III, 19h45, Teleclub

Hockey sur glace: Zoug – Genève   1/4 Playoffs LNA, acte III, 19h45, Teleclub

Football: Lyon – Roma   1/8 Aller Europa League, 21h05, rtssport.ch

Samedi

Hockey sur glace: Davos – Lausanne   1/4 Playoffs LNA, acte IV, 19h45, Teleclub

Hockey sur glace: Genève – Zoug   1/4 Playoffs LNA, acte IV, 19h45, Teleclub

Football: Schaffhouse – Le Mont   24ème journée Challenge League, 19h

Dimanche

Football: Lausanne – YB   24ème journée Super League, 13h45, Teleclub

Football: Servette – Wil   24ème journée Challenge League, 15h

 

 

