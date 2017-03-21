Mardi
Hockey sur glace: Berne – Lugano 1/2 Playoffs LNA, acte I, 19h45
Hockey sur glace: Zoug – Davos 1/2 Playoffs LNA, acte I, 20h15 (RTS 2)
Hockey sur glace: Fribourg – Ambri Finale Playouts LNA, acte I, 19h45
Mercredi
Football: Entraînement public de la Nati Lausanne, Stade Samaranch de Vidy, 17h30
Jeudi
Hockey sur glace: Lugano – Berne 1/2 Playoffs LNA, acte II, 20h15 (RTS 2)
Hockey sur glace: Davos – Zoug 1/2 Playoffs LNA, acte II, 19h45
Hockey sur glace: Ambri – Fribourg Finale Playouts LNA, acte II, 19h45
Samedi
Football: Suisse – Lettonie Stade de Genève, Qualifications CM 2018, 18h (RTS 2)
Hockey sur glace: Berne – Lugano 1/2 Playoffs LNA, acte III, 20h15 (RSI 2)
Hockey sur glace: Zoug – Davos 1/2 Playoffs LNA, acte III, 19h45
Hockey sur glace: Fribourg – Ambri Finale Playouts LNA, acte III, 20h15 (RTS 2)
Volleyball: Lausanne – Lucerne 1/4 Playoffs LNA, acte II, 17h30
Dimanche
Formule 1: Grand Prix d’Australie Melbourne, 7h (RTS 1)
Moto: Grand Prix du Qatar Course Moto 2, 18h20 (RTS 2)
Moto: Grand Prix du Qatar Course Moto GP, 20h (RTS 2)