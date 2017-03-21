Mardi

Hockey sur glace: Berne – Lugano   1/2 Playoffs LNA, acte I, 19h45

Hockey sur glace: Zoug – Davos   1/2 Playoffs LNA, acte I, 20h15 (RTS 2)

Hockey sur glace: Fribourg – Ambri   Finale Playouts LNA, acte I, 19h45

Mercredi

Football: Entraînement public de la Nati Lausanne, Stade Samaranch de Vidy, 17h30

Jeudi

Hockey sur glace: Lugano – Berne   1/2 Playoffs LNA, acte II, 20h15 (RTS 2)

Hockey sur glace: Davos – Zoug   1/2 Playoffs LNA, acte II, 19h45

Hockey sur glace: Ambri – Fribourg   Finale Playouts LNA, acte II, 19h45

Samedi

Football: Suisse – Lettonie   Stade de Genève, Qualifications CM 2018, 18h (RTS 2)

Hockey sur glace: Berne – Lugano   1/2 Playoffs LNA, acte III, 20h15 (RSI 2)

Hockey sur glace: Zoug – Davos   1/2 Playoffs LNA, acte III, 19h45

Hockey sur glace: Fribourg – Ambri   Finale Playouts LNA, acte III, 20h15 (RTS 2)

Volleyball: Lausanne – Lucerne   1/4 Playoffs LNA, acte II, 17h30

Dimanche

Formule 1: Grand Prix d’Australie Melbourne, 7h (RTS 1)

Moto: Grand Prix du Qatar   Course Moto 2, 18h20 (RTS 2)

Moto: Grand Prix du Qatar   Course Moto GP, 20h (RTS 2)

 

 

 

 

