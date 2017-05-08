Football, hockey sur glace et basket vont rythmer la semaine. Programme.
Lundi
Football: Zurich – Le Mont 31ème journée Challenge League (19h45, Teleclub)
Mardi
Hockey: Suisse – France Mondial 2017 phase de groupes (20h15, RTS 2)
Football: Juventus – Monaco 1/2 finale retour Ligue des Champions (20h45, RSI 2)
Mercredi
Hockey: Suisse – Biélorussie Mondial 2017 phase de groupes (16h15, RTS 2)
Football: Atlético – Real Madrid 1/2 finale retour Ligue des Champions (20h45, RTS 2)
Basket: Vevey – Nyon Finale playoffs LNB match 2 (20h15)
Jeudi
Football: United – Celta et Lyon – Ajax 1/2 finale retour Europa League (21h05)
Samedi
Basket: Nyon – Vevey Finale playoffs LNB match 3 (17h30)
Hockey: Canada – Suisse Mondial 2017 phase de groupes (20h15, RTS 2)
Dimanche
Football: GC – Lausanne 32ème journée Super League (13h45, Teleclub)
Football: Le Mont – Wohlen 32ème journée Challenge League (15h)
Formule 1: Grand Prix d’Espagne (14h, RTS 1)
Hockey: Suisse – Finlande Mondial 2017 phase de groupes (20h15, RTS 2)