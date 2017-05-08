Football, hockey sur glace et basket vont rythmer la semaine. Programme.

Lundi

Football: Zurich – Le Mont   31ème journée Challenge League (19h45, Teleclub)

Mardi

Hockey: Suisse – France   Mondial 2017 phase de groupes (20h15, RTS 2)

Football: Juventus – Monaco   1/2 finale retour Ligue des Champions (20h45, RSI 2)

Mercredi

Hockey: Suisse – Biélorussie   Mondial 2017 phase de groupes (16h15, RTS 2)

Football: Atlético – Real Madrid  1/2 finale retour Ligue des Champions (20h45, RTS 2)

Basket: Vevey – Nyon   Finale playoffs LNB match 2 (20h15)

Jeudi

Football: United – Celta et Lyon – Ajax   1/2 finale retour Europa League (21h05)

Samedi

Basket: Nyon – Vevey   Finale playoffs LNB match 3 (17h30)

Hockey: Canada – Suisse   Mondial 2017 phase de groupes (20h15, RTS 2)

Dimanche

Football: GC – Lausanne   32ème journée Super League (13h45, Teleclub)

Football: Le Mont – Wohlen   32ème journée Challenge League (15h)

Formule 1: Grand Prix d’Espagne   (14h, RTS 1)

Hockey: Suisse – Finlande   Mondial 2017 phase de groupes (20h15, RTS 2)

 

 

